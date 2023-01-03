Billions saved from fires in Hanover last year

WESTERN BUREAU:

ACTION BY the Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Hanover Division has saved properties valued at approximately $4 billion. This has resulted from its response to 157 fire emergency calls during 2022.

Over the period, 18 houses were also destroyed by fire in the parish, leaving 28 persons homeless.

“It (2022) was a busy year for the JFB Hanover Division. Our resources were challenged at times, but nevertheless, strategically we managed,” Acting Superintendent in charge of the JFB Hanover Division, Keneisha Vaccianna, told The Gleaner in an interview.

He noted that approximately $90 million in losses were suffered in the parish as a result of structural damage done by the 157 fires.

Vaccianna expressed deep concern, however, at the number of motor vehicle accidents that occurred in the parish over the period, some of which he said could have been avoided if motorists were more careful.

“For motor vehicle accidents, we received some 81 calls, resulting in 60 persons being injured, some seriously,” he stated.

He pointed out that the Emergency Medical Service (EMS) located at the Lucea, Hanover headquarters of the JFB responded to 779 calls over the one-year period, which included those for motor vehicle accidents.

“The bulk of those were medical-related calls, a few others were trauma, but most of those were medical,” he stated.

For the year 2023, Vaccianna advised: “Every day counts, every life matters, and as such, everyone has a responsibility to take the necessary precaution to save and protect life, inclusive of our own and of family and friends. In a nutshell, we all need to preserve life.”

With farming being the mainstay of the local economy in Hanover, Vaccianna argued against any form of slash-and-burn practices for land-clearing and preparation. He advised that farmers should instead use creative ways to clear lands and recycle biodegradable material.

“Especially during the dry season, starting in December into January to March, we usually have a lot of bushfires. A lot of those bushfires may start small and end up being very destructive, so avoid burning. But if you are going to do it, try and create a ‘fire break’ around the area, so that one field does not spread to another and create a widescale fire,” he suggested.

The Hanover fire chief expressed gratitude to his colleagues from the St James Division of the JFB for their ongoing support, especially when there is an emergency in areas of the parish that are close to the St James-Hanover border.

Vaccianna also advised residents of the parish to take note of the 876-956-2220 emergency number of the Hanover Fire Service. He said that using other emergency numbers to reach the JFB Hanover Division may at times take longer than getting in touch with the Lucea headquarters directly.

