'Bow' wanted by Portmore police for murder

Detectives assigned to the St Catherine South Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have named Ayoton Cargill otherwise called 'Bow', of Madden Street, Kingston 12, as wanted.

Cargill is wanted for murder.

He is being urged to report to the Portmore CIB by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Meanwhile, anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cargill is urged to call the Portmore police at 876-949-8403, 119 police emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

