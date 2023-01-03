Cocaine valued at US$600,000 seized at Norman Manley airport

A major investigation is under way as the Narcotics Police probe the circumstances surrounding the seizure of 12 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday.

The police report that about 7 a.m., anomalies were detected on a suitcase destined for the United States of America during routine security checks.

A search of the luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was found, according to the police.

A manhunt was launched and a suspect was subsequently apprehended in the Kingston 6 area.

He was arrested for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

