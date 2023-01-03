Cop, co-accused in multimillion-dollar St Catherine robbery remanded

A policeman and his co-accused who are charged with the multimillion-dollar robbery of a delivery truck laden with cooking oil were remanded when they appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court today.

Parish judge Nicole Kellier was informed that investigators are still probing the case, including searching for other suspects.

Detective Corporal Maurice Whittingham, 35, and 34-year-old construction worker Michael Daley, who are charged with robbery with aggravation and kidnapping, were ordered to return to court on February 7.

Allegations are that on Saturday, December 17, 2022, Whittingham and Daley, who was said to be dressed in police paraphernalia, stopped a delivery truck along the Spanish Town Bypass in St Catherine.

The truck, which was laden with cooking oil valued over $3,000,000, belongs to Seprod Limited.

It is alleged that Whittingham approached the driver of the truck and asked about his data entry record and took him to a Honda motor car.

The truck along with the sidemen was driven to an unknown location.

The truck was later located in the community of Thetford, which is located near Old Harbour.

A subsequent report was made and an investigation was launched, which resulted in the arrest of Whittingham and Daley.

Further investigation led to them being charged.

- Rasbert Turner

