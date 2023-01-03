Enthrose Campbell appointed new CEO of JIS

Veteran media practitioner Enthrose Campbell has been appointed the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS).

Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) with Responsibility for Information, Robert Nesta Morgan, announced her appointment on Monday.

Morgan hailed the appointment of the former Deputy CEO as a forward step in the evolution of state-owned media entity.

“I feel excited at the prospect of further evolution at JIS with the appointment of Enthrose. The fact that the Public Service Commission was able to promote from within the entity is of positive significance and speaks to the quality of individuals we have working in the public service,” he noted.

Campbell, who was the candidate selected by the Services Commission from several persons who had applied for the CEO position, has been appointed on a two-year contract, effective October 1, 2022.

Prior to her appointment, Campbell acted as CEO following the departure of former CEO, Donna Marie Rowe.

In reacting to the appointment, Campbell said that she is honoured to have been selected to serve her country at this level. “I look forward to leading Team JIS to even greater heights,” she added.

Campbell also served as editor in the Radio Department from 1996 to 1998; senior copy editor, Television Department, from 1998 to 2000; manager Radio Department from 2000 to 2009; director of production from 2009 to 2017; and as deputy CEO from 2017 to March 2022.

She also spearheaded the media management and coordination for state, official and national events.

Campbell is a graduate of The University of the West Indies with a bachelor of arts in history and Spanish and a masters in Spanish translation.

She also received several awards, including the Press Association of Jamaica Award for Excellence in 2019 and the 2013 Civil Servant of the Year Award.