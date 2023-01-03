Jamaica recorded 1,498 murders in 2022 according to the latest crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

This is 24 more homicides when compared to last year.

Data contained in the latest statistics indicated that 1,474 murders were recorded in 2021.

This is a different figure from previous information released by the JCF which stated that 1,463 murders were recorded last year.

Our news team is yet to get a response from the police force on the discrepancy.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Going back to the 2022 figures, St James, with 198 homicides, is the most murderous division followed by St Catherine North with 145, Westmoreland with 140, St Andrew South 131 and St Catherine South with 113.

Portland had the least murders with 14.

Shootings, injured persons and rape recorded declines year-on-year.

However, there were increases in robberies and break-ins in 2022.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.