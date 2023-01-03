Tue | Jan 3, 2023

Manchester police investigating suspected murder-suicide 

Published:Tuesday | January 3, 2023 | 5:24 PM
The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected case of  murder-suicide at Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville on Tuesday.

Dead are Ricky Ellis, 42, a former Taxi driver, and wife, Stephanie Ellis, 43, who is said to be a loans officer at a bank in Mandeville. 

Less than four hours after being called to the scene of a double murder in Providence district, Manchester, this morning, the police, acting on a missing persons report, visited the home of the couple.

There they found the wife in a pool of blood, with a wound to the head.

Upon further investigation, the husband was found hanging from a scaffold at the back of the house. 

It is believed that the couple was having marital issues.

- Tamara Bailey

