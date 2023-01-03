Manchester police investigating suspected murder-suicide 

The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected case of murder-suicide at Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville on Tuesday.

Dead are Ricky Ellis, 42, a former Taxi driver, and wife, Stephanie Ellis, 43, who is said to be a loans officer at a bank in Mandeville.

Less than four hours after being called to the scene of a double murder in Providence district, Manchester, this morning, the police, acting on a missing persons report, visited the home of the couple.

There they found the wife in a pool of blood, with a wound to the head.

Upon further investigation, the husband was found hanging from a scaffold at the back of the house.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is believed that the couple was having marital issues.

More soon.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.