Manchester police investigating suspected murder-suicide
The Manchester police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspected case of murder-suicide at Bonitto Crescent in Mandeville on Tuesday.
Dead are Ricky Ellis, 42, a former Taxi driver, and wife, Stephanie Ellis, 43, who is said to be a loans officer at a bank in Mandeville.
Less than four hours after being called to the scene of a double murder in Providence district, Manchester, this morning, the police, acting on a missing persons report, visited the home of the couple.
There they found the wife in a pool of blood, with a wound to the head.
Upon further investigation, the husband was found hanging from a scaffold at the back of the house.
It is believed that the couple was having marital issues.
More soon.
- Tamara Bailey
