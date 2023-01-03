Mother and son found dead at Manchester home

The bodies of a mother and her son were found at their home in Providence, Christiana, Manchester this morning.

They have been identified as 52-year-old Althea Rowe and 35-year-old Cleon Palmer.

The discovery was made around 11 a.m. by relatives and the police.

Family members say they became concerned after they were unable to get in contact with the mother and son since last week Saturday.

The double murder is under investigation.

- Tamara Bailey

