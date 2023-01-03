Portland construction worker charged for fatal stabbing

Portland construction worker Ricardo Downer, otherwise called 'Peng', is to face the court on Friday on a charge of murder.

Downer is accused of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Calvin James of Ganga Gully in the parish.

The incident happened on Friday, December 30.

Reports from the Port Antonio Police are that about 11 p.m., Downer and James had an argument when it is alleged that Downer used a knife to stab James in the abdomen.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, James was seen lying on the ground in blood.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Downer was later arrested and charged.

