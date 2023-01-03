St Catherine teen boy charged with rape

A teen boy of Banbury district, Linstead, St Catherine is scheduled to face the court on a charge of rape.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 3 a.m. on the day in question in November, the complainant was inside a motor vehicle when the accused opened the back door and made sexual advances at her.

The accused subsequently held her down and had sexual intercourse with her, according to the police.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

He was charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

