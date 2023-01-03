St James businessman charged after gun seizure at checkpoint
The police are reporting that a St James businessman was arrested and charged on Monday following the seizure of a gun at a checkpoint.
He is 28-year-old Ricardo Downer of West Gate Hills, who has been charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.
Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:20 p.m., a police-military team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation along Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish.
The police say a Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar driven by Downer was signalled to stop.
He complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges, according to the police.
Downer was subsequently arrested and charged.
His court date is being finalised.
