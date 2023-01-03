Tue | Jan 3, 2023

St James businessman charged after gun seizure at checkpoint

Published:Tuesday | January 3, 2023 | 12:08 PM
The police are reporting that a St James businessman was arrested and charged on Monday following the seizure of a gun at a checkpoint.

He is 28-year-old Ricardo Downer of West Gate Hills, who has been charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:20 p.m., a police-military team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation along Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish.

The police say a Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar driven by Downer was signalled to stop.

He complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges, according to the police.

Downer was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

