St James businessman charged after gun seizure at checkpoint

The police are reporting that a St James businessman was arrested and charged on Monday following the seizure of a gun at a checkpoint.

He is 28-year-old Ricardo Downer of West Gate Hills, who has been charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 9:20 p.m., a police-military team was conducting a vehicular checkpoint operation along Gordon Crescent in Granville in the parish.

The police say a Toyota Corolla Axio motorcar driven by Downer was signalled to stop.

He complied and a search of the vehicle was conducted, which yielded a Glock nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm cartridges, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Downer was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.