Cashier charged for giving credit on horse-racing bets gets bail

A former employee at a betting shop in Portmore, St Catherine, who allegedly credited more than $700,000 to a customer without authorisation, has been granted $350,000 bail.

Maxine McInnis, a 52-year-old cashier, of a Portmore address, appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Wednesday on a charge of larceny as a servant.

When the matter was mentioned in the court, her attorney argued that McInnis had no criminal intent nor did she benefit from the transaction.

She told the court her client is not a flight risk and will comply with the bail conditions.

Bail was granted on condition that McInnis surrender her travel documents and report three times weekly at the Spanish Town police station.

It is alleged that between December 24 and December 27, 2022, McInnis credited $718,000 in horse-racing bets to a man.

She was reportedly warned after crediting an initial amount of $170,000 and allegedly stated that it would be repaid.

However, the accused allegedly credited an additional $548,000, which was uncovered during an audit.

McInnis was subsequently charged by the Portmore police after a report was made.

- Rasbert Turner

