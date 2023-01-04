Ex-cop charged for 2013 murder in St James remanded

Former police constable Romone Edwards was today remanded in the St James Parish Court in relation to a case of fatal shooting committed in 2013.

His lawyers are expected to seek bail.

Edwards, who subsequently resigned from the police force and relocated to Canada, was returned to Jamaica where he was arrested and taken into custody at the Norman Manley International Airport on December 30, 2022.

The murder charge was a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Edwards is charged in relation to the October 10, 2013, fatal shooting of Tasane Christie in Glendevon, St James.

The incident occurred during a joint police-military operation in the area.

INDECOM's investigation was concluded in 2016, upon the completion of the commission's report and receipt of all scientific reports.

The charge of former Constable Edwards has been pending since 2018 when a ruling was received from the ODPP.

Following the shooting incident, the former constable relocated to Canada and left his job.

The former constable will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.

Attorneys representing Edwards requested January 6, 2023, for the purpose of a bail application.

