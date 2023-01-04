Explosion inside restaurant at Bahia Principe hotel

There was an exposition inside a restaurant at the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica hotel in St Ann this morning.

In a statement, the company said two workers received injuries, which were treated, and that they were sent home.

It said the incident, which happened at approximately 4:45, occurred during cleaning and preparation.

It said that sections of physical facilities were damaged.

The fire brigade was also onsite to support and process the scene.

The company said that it has launched an investigation.

It noted that operations continue at both the Bahia Principe Grand Jamaica and the Luxury Bahia Principe Runaway resorts.

