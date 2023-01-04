Gas and diesel going up $0.25 Thursday

Motorists will pay $0.25 more for gas and diesel when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $163.41 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $167.39.

Automotive diesel oil will sell for $208.84.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $216.77 per litre following an increase of $0.25.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $4.50 to sell for $211.96.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.00 per litre to sell for $60.93, while butane will move up by $2.36 to sell for $69.02 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

