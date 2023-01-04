Jamaica has lost a pillar of the academic, diplomatic community with Bernal's death - Holness

The Government of Jamaica led by Prime Minister Andrew Holness is expressing sadness at the death of Ambassador Richard Bernal, noting that Jamaica has lost a pillar of the academic and diplomatic community.

Holness said, “Ambassador Bernal gave committed service to his beloved country, Jamaica, and to elevating our status and relations with bilateral and hemispheric partners. He represented the people of Jamaica with honour, dignity, and professionalism.”

He added that, “Ambassador Bernal's legacy will live on in the continued manifestation of Jamaica's positive engagement with our global partners and dexterous navigation of global issues that affect the South and indeed the world as a whole”

Holness noted that Bernal had a wide understanding of international economic policy and economic development as they affect small island developing states, such as Jamaica and other countries of CARICOM.

He said Bernal's experience with CARICOM institutions, international development financing institutions and as an academic, demonstrated his competence and commitment to the promotion of Jamaica's role in the world.

Ambassador Bernal was member of the Broad of Directors of the Inter-American Development Bank (2008-2016) and was a Chief Trade Negotiator for CARICOM.

As the Director-General of the Caribbean Regional Negotiating Machinery for 8 years, he had responsibility for trade negotiations for CARICOM.

