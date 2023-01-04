Man gunned down in Mount Salem, St James

A man was gunned down in his yard last night in Mount Salem, St James.

Mount Salem is one of the communities across western Jamaica that is currently still under a Zone of Special Operations.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Nicholas Clarke, otherwise called 'Kid'.

It is reported that about 10:45 p.m., Clarke was at home with his father when he went outside to fetch a bucket of water.

Shortly after, gunshots were heard coming from the yard.

The man's father went to investigate and Clarke was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were called to the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second murder to be committed in St James since the start of the year.

- Hopeton Bucknor

