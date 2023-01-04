Motorcyclist in Westmoreland dies following crash

A man died at hospital from injuries he sustained after being hit while travelling along the main road in Nompriel, Negril, Westmoreland.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Jovano Gordon of a Negril address.

Reports from the Negril police are that shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Gordon was riding his motorcycle along the roadway when he was hit by a White Toyota RAV4, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Gordon sustained head and body injuries and was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Gordon later succumbed.

Gordon is the second person to be killed in a crash in Westmoreland since Sunday.

- Hopeton Bucknor

