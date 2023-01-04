NWA closes Jones River Bridge in St Elizabeth

The National Works Agency (NWA) has advised that a compromised bridge has led it to close the main road between Ginger Hill and Four Paths in St Elizabeth, with immediate effect.

The road is a major link to several communities in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland and St James, including YS, Washfoot Gully, Orange River and sections of Pisgah.

The NWA says the corridor has been closed due to a failure in one of the abutments of the Jones River Bridge. The bridge is located just outside of Ginger Hill Square.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the structural failure was identified by the agency's technical team during a routine inspection of the bridge.

As a result of the closure, the NWA says motorists wishing to travel from the direction of St James towards the YS Falls are being diverted through the communities of Pisgah, Springfield and Four Paths.

The reverse will obtain for those motorists wishing to travel to sections of Ginger Hill, St Elizabeth, Westmoreland and St James.

Shaw says that the NWA recognises that some work will have to be done on the alternative route and is now in the process of putting together an estimate for repairs.

When complete, the estimate will be sent to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation for funding support.

In the meantime, motorists are being advised to exercise caution on the road.

