PNP MP distances himself from brother's arrest in airport drug seizure

People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips has acknowledged that his brother was arrested over Monday's major drug seizure at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston.

The police report that about 7 a.m., anomalies were detected on a suitcase destined for the United States of America during routine security checks.

A search of the luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was found, according to the police.

A manhunt was launched and a suspect was subsequently apprehended in the Kingston 6 area.

He was arrested for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act.

In a statement today, the MP said he is in no way connected to the incident.

"I am not the subject of any investigation and have no reason to be involved with it," Phillips said.

“We are both sons of the late Mrs. Minion Phillips and have never resided together as brothers… I am aware of social postings which have resulted in me being called by friends concerning the matter and hence I have decided to make a public statement setting out all the information I have concerning it. The issue is unrelated to me and therefore I am and remain unconnected to it,” he said.

