Police say murder of British personal trainer was a contract killing

The police believe the murder of 33-year-old personal trainer, Sean Patterson, at a guesthouse in Bogue Hill, St James, on Monday, was a contract killing.

Reports are that about 11:45 a.m., Patterson was standing on the pool deck at the One Love Villa in Bogue Hill when he was approached by a man with a handgun.

It is reported that the gunman chased Patterson and shot him multiple times.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said the hit appears to have emanated from the UK.

"There is no evidence that Patterson was robbed or has any connection in Jamaica," he stated in a video posted to YouTube.

He also noted that Patterson had an extensive criminal record in the United Kingdom.

"From credible information received Sean Patterson is well known to the UK authorities, and has an extensive criminal record for a number of offences, which include narcotics, violence and firearm," Bailey said.

Bailey has urged persons with information which can help in the investigation to contact the police.

