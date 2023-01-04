St Andrew mother and infant son reported missing

The Half-Way-Tree police are seeking the public's help to locate a mother and her infant son who have been reported missing.

Being sought are 18-year-old Zavia Williams and her two-month-old son Zarrek Roderick, who are from Waltham Park Road in St Andrew.

The police say the mother and son have been missing since Monday, January 02.

Zavia is of a dark complexion, slim build, and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The child is also of a dark complexion.

The police say Williams and her son were last seen in their community about 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

When last seen, Zavia was wearing a green and white blouse, blue shorts and a pair of white slippers.

Efforts made to contact them have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zavia Williams and Zarrek Roderick is asked to contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 926-8184-5, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

