St Andrew tiler charged after gun seized at his home

According to the police, a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was found inside his bedroom.

A man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew on Tuesday.

Charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 28-year-old Neilpatrick Logan, a tiler of Lyndhurst Road.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 5:45 p.m., a team conducted operations at Logan's home.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Logan's court date is being arranged.

