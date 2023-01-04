St Andrew tiler charged after gun seized at his home
A man has been charged following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition on Lyndhurst Road in St Andrew on Tuesday.
Charged with unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 28-year-old Neilpatrick Logan, a tiler of Lyndhurst Road.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 5:45 p.m., a team conducted operations at Logan's home.
According to the police, a Taurus nine-millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten 9mm cartridges was found inside his bedroom.
He was subsequently arrested and charged.
Logan's court date is being arranged.
