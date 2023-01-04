St Catherine South police list five persons of interest

The St Catherine South police have listed five men as persons of interest in relation to the recent flare-up of major crimes in the Old Harbour area.

Being sought are:

1. Paul Ranalson, otherwise called 'Paul'.

2. Ruben Nugent alias 'Ruben'.

3. A man known only as 'Biggs'.

4. Sheldon Brown otherwise called 'Twelve'

5. A man known only as 'Baba Roots'.

All five men are being asked to report to the Hunts Bay Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) by midday on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these men is being asked to call the St Catherine South police at 876-949-8397 or Crime Stop at 311.

