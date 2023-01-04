Suspected suicide involving policeman in Westmoreland

Police investigators are now at the home of a Westmoreland cop who is suspected to have committed suicide.

The body of police corporal Horace McDermott was this morning found inside his house located at the Llanndilo Housing Scheme.

The body had a gunshot wound.

Investigators at the scene believed that the wound was self-inflicted.

The deceased was stationed at the Frome Police Station in the parish.

- Hopeton Bucknor

