Taxi operator murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew
Published:Wednesday | January 4, 2023 | 12:42 PM
A taxi operator was murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew this morning.
He is 32-year-old Javon Ferguson.
Patterson was found slumped over the steering wheel of his taxi along a roadway in the community.
He was shot in the head.
The murder is being investigated.
