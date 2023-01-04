Taxi operator murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew

A taxi operator was murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew this morning.

He is 32-year-old Javon Ferguson.

Patterson was found slumped over the steering wheel of his taxi along a roadway in the community.

He was shot in the head.

The murder is being investigated.

