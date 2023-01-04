Wed | Jan 4, 2023

Taxi operator murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew

Published:Wednesday | January 4, 2023 | 12:42 PM
Police investigators probing the shooting death of a taxi operator in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew on January 4, 2023. – Andre Williams photo.

A taxi operator was murdered in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew this morning.

He is 32-year-old Javon Ferguson.

Patterson was found slumped over the steering wheel of his taxi along a roadway in the community.

He was shot in the head.

The murder is being investigated.

