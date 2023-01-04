Two construction workers killed, one injured in Westmoreland shooting

The Westmoreland police have commenced an investigation into the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of another at a construction site in Bethel Town, Westmoreland, on Wednesday.

One of the deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Lespt Barrett, of a Westmoreland address, while the other remains unidentified, but is said to be from St James.

The police say about 4:40 p.m., the workers were at the construction site when a group of armed men entered the premises.

The gunmen opened fire on the construction workers hitting all three men and then escaped.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the three injured men were rushed to the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital, where two of the men were pronounced dead and the other admitted in serious condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.