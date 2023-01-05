56-y-o Robert Chin charged in NMIA cocaine bust

The Narcotics Division has now charged 56-year-old Robert Chin of Mona in Kingston 6, in relation to the seizure of 12 kilograms of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday.

Chin was attempting to board a departing flight to the United States of America about 7 a.m. when a search of his luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was allegedly found.

However, the police say he managed to evade arrest.

Chin was later arrested about 6:30 p.m., the same day.

He has been charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

Chin is the brother of Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips.

