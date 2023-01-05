Clarendon farmer charged for murder

The police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of Auden Bola in Water Well, Race Course in Clarendon, on September 18, 2022.

Rodge Robinson, 37, otherwise called 'Bumpy', a farmer of Race Course, has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police say about 10:05 p.m., Bola drove to Water Well and was attacked and shot by Robinson, and another man, as he tried to exit the vehicle.

Bola was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Robinson was arrested on January 4 in connection with the murder, following investigations.

He will appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on January 10.

