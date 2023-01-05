Corporate Hands | 138 Student Living gives smart TV to children’s home

Cranston Ewan (left), chief executive officer, 138 Student Living, presents a 43” smart television to Yanique Thomas-Shepherd (right), administrator of the Jamaica National Children’s Home, with the assistance of Cheryl Clarke (second left), human resource manager, and Angella Nelson, executive assistant to the chief executive officer, both of 138 Student Living. The presentation was made at a recent Christmas treat hosted by 138 Student Living for wards of the Jamaica National Children’s Home, near Hope Gardens and City of Refuge Home, Mavis Bank.