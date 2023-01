Keneisha Bryan (left), a bag juice vendor and winner of $70,000 at the Campari Respect The Bitter Holiday Vibes Roadshow, held in St Ann on November 25, holds her cheque while Pavel Smith (centre), marketing manager, J. Wray & Nephew Limited, share in the excitement. Also in photo is Carlos ‘Bishop Escobar’ Henry, host of the roadshow. Bryan intends to use the money that she won for Christmas to purchase a freezer and increase her stock for 2023.