Corporate Hands | Gateway Co-operative Credit Union gifts Coral Gardens police

It was an early Christmas gift for the officers at the Coral Gardens Police Station. Gateway Co-operative took on an approximately $1.5 million renovation project at the facilities during Credit Union Week in October last year. The project was completed in November and the official handing over was done on December 9. From left: Rev Cleveland Parker, board secretary and member of the marketing committee; Nicole Haughton-Johnson, marketing and sales manager; Sergeant Martin, CEO; Ornell Bedasse, general manager, retail operations; Conroy Ward and Officer Dixon.