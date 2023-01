The Women’s Leadership Initiative (WLI), brought cheer to the young ladies of the St Andrew Parish Church Home For Girls over the Yuletide season when they visited the home bearing gifts of clothing, shoes, food items and toiletries and gift sets. Here, Grace Burnett (right), chair of the WLI and Roxann Linton (left), deputy chair, with the home’s manager, Karlene Jennings, following the placement of the gifts under the Christmas tree.