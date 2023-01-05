Golding saddened by death of Ambassador Bernal

People's National Party President Mark Golding is expressing deep sadness at the death of Ambassador Richard Bernal.

Bernal died suddenly on Wednesday.

Golding said, “I am very shocked and saddened by the untimely news of the death of Ambassador Richard Bernal. He was a towering public servant, consummate diplomat and important advisor to governments over many years.

"He was a Jamaican who excelled at the highest international standards and the country owes him a debt of gratitude for his immense service,” he continued.

Bernal served for more than 10 years as Jamaica's ambassador to the United States and as a Caribbean representative on the board of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

