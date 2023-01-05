Gov’t to discuss consequences of crime with students

The Government is looking to facilitate face-to-face engagements with students in their schools to educate them on the consequences of gang involvement and participating in gun crimes and other illegal activities.

This was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness while speaking during the 'Heal the Family, Heal the Nation' conference at the National Arena in St Andrew on Wednesday.

The conference coincided with the third annual National Day of Prayer.

Holness informed that since the passage of the new Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act last November, 80 persons have been arrested for illegal gun possession.

He said among them is a 15-year-old youth, who is potentially facing minimum imprisonment of 15 years.

“We have many cases with 15 and 14-year-olds who have killed and are not only charged with possession, but murder,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Holness emphasised that while the society “has to draw the line and send a strong signal”, it is also the “Government's duty to ensure that [youth] are properly informed”.

“So, it is the intention of the Government to launch [out], starting within our schools, because that is where we can get them [students] all congregated [and] get to every classroom in Jamaica,” Holness declared.

He assured: “I will be a part of it, to go and visit the schools and explain to the youngsters, the consequences.”

