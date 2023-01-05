Mavis Bank farmer charged over fatal dispute

Mavis Bank, St Andrew farmer 21-year-old Javair Willis has been charged with murder.

He is being accused of the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Jonoy Walker, otherwise called 'Tedi', also of Mavis Bank in St Andrew, on Monday, January 02.

The police report that about 9:27 a.m., Walker and Willis got into an altercation, when a knife was brought into play and Walker was stabbed.

Walker was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Willis was subsequently arrested and charged.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.