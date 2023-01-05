Mechanic allegedly held with cop’s stolen vehicle charged

A mechanic who was allegedly held with the stolen vehicle of a member of the constabulary force has been charged.

Charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property is 40-year-old Magiol Francis, otherwise called 'Wingie, who is of an Arnett Gardens, St Andrew address.

The police report that about 3:50 a.m. on Friday, December 23 last year, a Toyota Probox motor car was stolen from the Greater Portmore, St Catherine home of a member of the constabulary force.

The police say the vehicle was later recovered at Francis' premises.

He was arrested about 9:50 a.m. on the same day and, according to the police, he gave a caution statement as to how he came into possession of the car.

Francis was formally charged on Tuesday, January 3 and is scheduled to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, January 13.

