Ministry of Education says it's not behind free laptop ad posted online

The Ministry of Education and Youth is warning members of the public that it is not associated with an online advisory inviting persons to apply to get free laptops.

“Principals, teachers and the general public are being warned to be wary of clicking on the link,” Education Minister Fayval Williams says.



The offer claims that the scheme is open to all students who, for financial reasons, are not in a position to purchase a laptop of their own.

It also claims that 960,000 students are to receive free laptops through the scheme.

