Motor vehicle examinations to start January 9

The Transport Authority will begin motor-vehicle examinations on Monday, January 9, in preparation for the renewal of road licences that expire on March 31, 2023.

The early commencement of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications come February 1, which is the start of the 2023/24 road-licensing period.

A press release from the Transport Authority, said that the early start of motor-vehicle examination is also part of the entity’s thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers.

“Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor-vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences,” the release said.

The Transport Authority is also encouraging customers to take advantage of the online application process using their debit or credit cards to avoid congregating at its offices.

Customers can also request the delivery service being offered.

“Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) operators and applicants must meet the approved Transport Authority standards and requirements in order to receive a road licence. These include colour coding, exterior markings and vehicle age requirements,” the release stated.

For further details, persons may contact the Transport Authority toll free at 1-888-991-5687, customer care 618-0959 or visit the website at www.ta.org.jm.