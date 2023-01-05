Paternity leave now in effect

Paternity leave with pay for fathers of newborns in the public sector and adoption leave for parents adopting and bringing a new child into the home are now in effect.

These leave entitlements for the public-sector workers took effect on January 1. Both categories will be entitled to 20 working days’ leave with pay.

The increase of paid maternity leave from 40 days to a period of 60 working days with pay, is also now in effect.

The changes are the result of the current public-sector compensation review, which is intended to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, had announced the changes in July 2022, which are being facilitated by updating the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004.