Taxi operator shot and injured in Naggo Head

A taxi operator was rushed to hospital after he was shot and injured at the Naggo Head transport park Thursday morning.

The shooting incident happened about 10:30 a.m.

The gunman escaped on foot.

President of the Spanish Town Taxi Association, Aaron Mattis, said he was informed of the incident and was awaiting further information.

He said he has learnt that the taxi operator plies the Naggo Head to Hellshire route.

- Rasbert Turner

