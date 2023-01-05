Two-day water restriction for sections of St Andrew

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that customers in some sections of St Andrew will be supplied piped water on a temporary regulated schedule today and Friday.

It says this is to facilitate critical maintenance works to be carried out at the Hermitage/Constant Spring systems.

Between, 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. the following areas will have water supply: Eastwood Park Gardens, Molynes Road, Hagley Park Road, Washington Boulevard, Dunrobin Avenue and Gardens, Half-Way Tree Road and all roads leading off, Camperdown Terrace, Cross Roads area, Waltham Park Road and all roads leading off

Between, 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following areas will have water supply: Constant Spring, Manor Park, West Avenue and all roads leading off, Central Avenue, Constant Spring Gardens, Red Hills Road and all roads leading off, Valentine Gardens, Mannings Hill Road, Perkins Boulevard, Meadowbrook Estate, Queensbury, Queensborough, sections of Hughenden, Molynes Road, sections of Patrick City and all roads leading off, sections of Shortwood Road, Grants Pen, Upper Waterloo Road, East Dulwich Road, sections of Barbican Road, Old Church Road, Ziadie Gardens, Dunrobin Courts, Dunrobin Acres, State Gardens, Calabar Mews and La Ventura.

The NWC says regular water supply will resume on Saturday.

