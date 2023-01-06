Councillor says SOEs watered down following daylight murders in Clarendon

The killing of two men and injury of another in two separate shooting incidents in neighbouring Clarendon communities on Friday have left one councillor questioning the effectiveness of what he terms as watered down states of emergency (SOE).

Clarendon is one of several parishes in which an SOE is currently imposed.

However, Uphel Purcell, councillor for the York Town division, is questioning whether the measure is having the desired effect in light of the brazen daylight killings.

"As far as I'm concerned, the [SOE] is something none of the gunmen really respect, so they're not daunted, and we just can't continue like this," the People's National Party representative said.

In the first incident on Friday, the police report that 25-year-old Nicholas Williams, also known as Marvin, a farmer of Comfort district in the parish, was shot dead along Comfort main road about 9:30 a.m.

Williams was reportedly riding along the roadway on a bicycle, when men travelling in a silver Toyota Mark X motor car shot him several times before escaping.

Williams was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, the police were called to another scene in the neighbouring community of Rhymesbury, where two men were shot, one fatally.

The deceased has been identified as Nicardo Reid, also known as Bugo, a 23-year-old labourer of Rhymesbury district.

Police reports are that about 2:15 p.m., Reid and another man were in a pasture tending to a herd of cattle when they were attacked by three men armed with handguns.

The gunmen reportedly chased the men and opened gunfire, hitting both of them. Reid died on the spot, the police say.

Purcell, whose division falls in Clarendon South Western, where both communities are located, charged that the Government should deploy more strategic ways to fight crime.

"[SOEs] water down. Nobody see it as anything effective again, and the police and soldiers are under stress. They are being pressured now and it's not bearing a lot of fruit," said Purcell.

A total of 92 people were killed in Clarendon last year, compared to 106 murders for the corresponding period in 2021.

