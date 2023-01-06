Elderly Manchester man killed in hit-and-run

An elderly man was killed in a hit-and-run in Gate Camp, Christiana, Manchester last night.

He has been identified as 65-year-old mason Errol Lindsay, who lived in Succeed district in Christiana.

It is reported that about 7:45 p.m. Lindsay was found unresponsive along the main road with severe bruises all over his body.

A trail of blood in the middle of the road, for about 300 metres, was also seen.

Sections of the roadway were cordoned off last night and traffic was rerouted for hours as the police processed the scene.

Inspector at the Christiana police Valdin Amos is appealing to anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

- Tamara Bailey

