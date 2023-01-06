Gun seized in open lot in St Mary, man arrested

The police in St Mary on Thursday arrested a man in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during an operation in Scotts Hall district.

Reports from the Annotto Bay Police are that about 1:30 p.m., lawmen went to the area after a complainant made a report of an alleged assault by a man with a firearm in the community.

The police team went in search of the man and he was arrested.

According to the police, the man admitted that he had the firearm.

A search of an open lot was conducted and a CZP nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was seen among the debris.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

