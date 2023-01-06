JTA and finance ministry to resume compensation talks Tuesday

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) is to meet with the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service on Tuesday to resume talks on the public sector compensation review.

In a recorded message to teachers, JTA President La Sonjah Harrison said the association was looking forward to hearing the full response of the ministry to issues it raised in their last meeting.

She noted that the review will have implications for generations of teachers to come, and she urged teachers to be patient as the JTA works to ensure the best outcome for all categories of educators.

"The JTA will continue to be diligent and surgical in this process to ensure that all nuances regarding this process are ironed out reducing most if not all anomalies," Harrison stated.

The Government in December started to implement the public sector compensation review, retroactive to April 1, 2022, to overhaul the structure of salaries and other emoluments in the public service to make it more equitable.

However, the JTA is among unions which have not yet signed on to the new compensation system.

