Man in Norman Manley airport cocaine bust offered $700,000 bail

The man implicated in the recent multimillion-dollar cocaine find at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston was this morning offered $700,000 bail on humanitarian grounds.

Fifty-six-year-old Robert Chin of Mona in St Andrew was nabbed on Monday and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine following the seizure of 12 kilogrammes of cocaine.

Chin, who is the brother of Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips, was offered bail on condition that he resides in Mona, reports daily at Mathilda's Corner Police Station, and surrenders his travel documents.

He was also placed on a curfew order.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, during a bail application this morning in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, submitted that being in custody is not conducive to his client's health at this time as he is seriously ill and requires dialysis every other day.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Champagnie, while pointing out that his client had already missed an appointment, also indicated that his client has a massive tube running from his heart up to his neck, which he said also requires constant care.

He highlighted that at present the situation with the tube is that it is in a terrible state and had started to smell.

Champagnie also pointed out that his client required a special diet and that his wife encountered challenges this morning in bringing him his food at the Half-Way Tree police lock-up.

"I genuinely fear the worse if he remains in custody," Champagnie said.

The prosecution, which had objected to bail on the grounds that the accused is a flight risk, said that Chin could be better cared for and accommodated at the Horizon Remand Centre.

Additionally, the clerk of the court informed that the reason why Chin was not taken to his appointment was that the fee for his treatment was not paid.

Parish Judge Venise Blackstock Murray however lambasted the police for focusing on the payment instead of taking the accused to his appointment.

She insisted that the police erred as they should have taken him to the appointment regardless of whether the fee was paid as the state would have been at fault if he had died.

The judge, after listening to both parties, concluded that she was of the view that it would be better for Chin's family to continue to assist him in getting treatment as the system, despite its best efforts, is sometimes faced with challenges that might put Chin at risk.

Chin, who is also being represented by attorney Hadrian Christie, is to return to court on February 10.

Allegations are Chin was attempting to board a flight to the United States of America about 7 a.m. on Monday when a search of his luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of US$600,000 was allegedly found.

However, the police said he managed to evade arrest.

Chin was later arrested about 6:30 p.m. the same day.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.