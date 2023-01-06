Third suspect in killing of cop, cabbie in Central Village nabbed

A third suspect has been napped by the police in connection with the shooting deaths of a policeman and a taxi operator in Central Village, St Catherine in August 2021.

The police say he was apprehended in Lucea, Hanover as a result of relentless pursuit from the Hanover and St James Operational Teams.

The operation also yielded a .38 revolver and three .38 cartridges at the suspect's house, according to the police.

He was accosted and taken into custody.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

Corporal Delwin Jackson of Bog Walk, St Catherine and taxi operator Kenroy Chandler, otherwise called 'Breeder', of West Prospect district in the parish, were gunned down on August 17, 2021.

It is reported that Chandler transported Jackson to Central Village to purchase a car and the cop was robbed by three gunmen who subsequently shot him.

The taxi driver was also killed in the attack.

The attackers escaped with an undermined sum of money along with the policeman's service pistol.

Following an investigation, 19-year-olds Daniel Gillespie, otherwise called 'Fire' and Andre Martin, alias 'Rahul', both of Big Lane in Central Village, were charged in July 2022 for the double murder.

They are currently before the Gun Court.

