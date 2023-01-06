Western Regional Health Authority gets new ambulances

The emergency vehicle fleet at the Western Regional Health Authority was boosted on Friday with the presentation of four new ambulances valued at $48 million.

The units were handed over to the region by Dr Christopher Tufton, Minister of Health and Wellness, during a ceremony on the grounds of the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James ahead of a tour of ongoing rehabilitation works at that facility.

According to him, while the ambulance fleet has increased to 22, it is not adequate to serve the region, which covers St James, Westmoreland, Trelawny, and Hanover.

But, he said more units will be provided in the 2023-2024 financial year.

Tufton encouraged motorists and commuters to use the roads with care to reduce the number of fatalities and the heavy reliance on ambulances to respond to accidents.

There were 152 road fatalities in the region.

- Albert Ferguson

