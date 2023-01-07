GoodHeart | Good in 2022

Good news stories in 2022 covered eco initiatives, foundations and personal projects aimed at benefiting hundreds of recipients. Here are the Top 10 GoodHeart stories for 2022.

72-y-o happy to bring senior spelling bee title back to St Mary

Olga Williams, national champion of the National Council for Senior Citizens National Seniors Spelling Bee competition brought the title back to the parish of St Mary. A resident of the capital Port Maria, the 72-year-old claimed the win after correctly spelling the word D-O-D-E-C-A-H-E-D-R-O-N, which means a solid shape with twelve flat surfaces of equal size with five sides.

Baxter’s Mountain Primary School principal determined to put her students on top

Appointed principal of the Baxter’s Mountain Primary School in St Mary effective September 2022, Sherene Harris is undaunted in the face challenges. Coming straight from Annotto Bay High School, located in the same parish, to her little school in the hills with a population of 60 students and four teachers required some adjustment. But her attitude proved so positive and upbeat that when Grammy Award-winning reggae artiste Koffee and her team visited last year, they were totally bowled over. So much so that they sent a letter to The Gleaner about the powerhouse principal.

Pocket Rocket Foundation ups scholarship allocation; 7 student-athletes awarded

Seven student-athletes from six high schools across the island received scholarships valued at over $100,000 each during the 10th staging of the annual Pocket Rocket Foundation Awards ceremony. Increased from $50,000 to $100,000 per student, the scholarship covered the cost of the student's tuition and school supplies. Also, as part of what is the most valuable scholarship ever offered by the Pocket Rocket Foundation, each student-athlete received a Digicel tablet valued at $25,000 and $2,000 credit; a $10,000 GraceKennedy food basket; a $15,000 book voucher; $15,000 Nike gift card; $7,500 Nike book bag, as well as a $10,000 Hi-Lo supermarket voucher.

Terri Salmon stemming gender-based violence with the arts

For all her adult life, Terri Salmon has believed in the power of the arts. First as a dancer, then as an actress, she entertained audiences in numerous theatre productions for decades. Now, she is helping people more directly as a social worker and head of the non-governmental organisation Youth for Arts and Recreational Development (YARD) Empire, which she founded six years ago. Her audience (students) these days are at-risk young people, and her focus is on stemming gender-based violence using the knowledge and skills in the arts she got as a performer.

1,000 benefit from Popcaan Care back-to-school outreach

Despite a few unruly attendees, the Popcaan Off-To-School Fun Day held in Morant Bay, St Thomas, brought smiles, warmed hearts and relieved much of the back-to-school pressure faced by parents. Organised under the Popcaan Care Foundation, the initiative benefited some 1,000 recipients.

Supermodel Stacey McKenzie giving back to communities through The Walk Camp

Supermodel and TV personality, Stacey McKenzie, hosted the third year of The Walk Camp Jamaica last August. The camp, which is dedicated to the self-development and empowerment of girls in inner-city communities, sought to engage students with learning and hands-on activity at the Half-Way Tree Primary School. Throughout the free camp, each participant was allowed to be mentored by various moguls and accomplished businessmen and women in their respective fields.

Ian Lee Stewart grateful for new place to call home

Ian Lee Stewart was overjoyed to have a new place to call home after he received a two-bedroom unit equipped with indoor sanitary facilities, a water-harvesting system and solar panel from BOOM Energy Drink in partnership with Food For The Poor (FFTP). Hardly able to contain his happiness, he said the house will make a big difference as his former dwelling was leaking and falling apart.

MAIA Foundation implements eco-villages in Denham Town, Hannah Town

The Making An Impact All-Together (MAIA) Foundation, a non-profit organisation, is committed to shaping today’s young minds into tomorrow’s climate leaders. As an environmental charity, it is committed to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to make Jamaica carbon neutral. In furtherance of this objective, the MAIA Foundation has developed two eco-villages into vibrant and positively charged community projects in Denham Town and Hannah Town in west Kingston.

Asha Murray giving back, creating opportunities in Whitfield Town

Living in an inner-city community can be difficult, but 22-year-old Asha Murray has been rising above the challenges and, despite her circumstances, has been helping others to succeed. Murray started the Each One Help One Foundation during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and it has been fundamental in lifting the morale of members of her community.

Yvonne Townsend helps 305 in 30 years

When Yvonne Townsend started the Friends in Need charity in 1992, she had no idea that hundreds of children would be entrusted to her care and underserved families across the island would turn to her as their last resort for basic commodities. Over the last 30 years, Townsend said she has cared for over 305 children, along with adults whose adversities extend the gamut.

